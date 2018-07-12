Thunder Bay, Ont., police arrest six in drug investigation

Six people have been charged after police Thunder Bay, Ont., police searched a south-side home as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The search took place at a Finlayson Street residence at about 6 p.m. Thursday. Inside, police seized quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, Ritalin pills, and Canadian cash.

Three men — age 49, 42, and 31 — were arrested, as were a 51-year-old woman and two 25-year-old women. All are from Thunder Bay.

They each face drug trafficking and other charges, and all appeared in court Friday morning. All of the accused were remanded into custody.

The investigation continues, and is being conducted by the joint task force, which includes officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service, OPP, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service.