5 in custody after Thunder Bay drug bust
Five people, including three from Thunder Bay, are facing charges after a drug bust on the city's south side.
Charges laid after police executed a warrant at a south-side residence
Police said officers executed a search warrant at a Dease Street residence on Wednesday.
Inside, they found eight people, two of whom were youths. Also discovered was a small amount of crack cocaine, items related to drug trafficking, and about $10,000 to $15,000 in cash.
Police arrested and charged five people with drug-related offences:
- A 25-year-old man from Scarborough, who police identified as a member of the Crips gang
- A 24-year-old Toronto man
- A 51-year-old Thunder Bay woman
- Two men from Thunder Bay, age 45 and 27
All appeared in Thunder Bay court on Thursday, and were remanded into custody.