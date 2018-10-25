Skip to Main Content
5 in custody after Thunder Bay drug bust

Five people, including three from Thunder Bay, are facing charges after a drug bust on the city's south side.

Five people are in custody following a drug bust on Thunder Bay's south side. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Five people, including three from Thunder Bay, Ont., are facing charges after a drug bust on the city's south side.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at a Dease Street residence on Wednesday.

Inside, they found eight people, two of whom were youths. Also discovered was a small amount of crack cocaine, items related to drug trafficking, and about $10,000 to $15,000 in cash.

Police arrested and charged five people with drug-related offences:

  • A 25-year-old man from Scarborough, who police identified as a member of the Crips gang
  • A 24-year-old Toronto man
  • A 51-year-old Thunder Bay woman
  • Two men from Thunder Bay, age 45 and 27

All appeared in Thunder Bay court on Thursday, and were remanded into custody.

