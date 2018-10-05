Skip to Main Content
3 Toronto men charged in Thunder Bay drug investigation

Three Toronto-area men are facing charges as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

All due back in court on November 6

Thunder Bay police have charged three Toronto-area men as part of an ongoing drug investigation. (CBC)

Police said the three men, along with a female driver, were spotted by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service's intelligence unit leaving a Syndicate Avenue apartment in a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was then stopped on Princess Street outside the Thunder Bay airport just before 2 p.m.

All the occupants were arrested. They and the vehicle were searched, with $15,000 being found on two of the individuals.

The female driver was released unconditionally.

A 21-year-old Toronto man has been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

A 27-year-old Brampton man also faces a charge of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, along with two counts of breach of recognizance.

A 22-year-old Toronto man was also charged with a breach of recognizance.

All three appeared in Thunder Bay court on Friday morning, and were released from custody.

They are all due back in court on Nov. 6.

