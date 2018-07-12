Richmond Hill man charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay

A 21-year-old Richmond Hill man is facing drug trafficking charges following an incident on Thunder Bay's south side.

Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Brodie Street South at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday with reports of a break-in by an armed male.

Responding officers spotted a male suspect jumping from an upper-floor window at a nearby home.

The male attempted to flee from police on foot, but officers located nearby just after 4 p.m., and placed him under arrest.

Police said the accused was found to be in possession of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and cash.

The accused has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and obstructing police.

The accused appeared in court on Friday and was remanded into custody.