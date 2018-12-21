Brampton man facing charges after drug bust on Thunder Bay's south side

A 27-year-old Brampton man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after police searched a residence on Thunder Bay's south side this week.

Officers with the OPP, Thunder Bay Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service, and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service executed a search warrant at a Vickers Street residence on Thursday.

During the search, police seized four loaded handguns, and a large amount of ammunition, as well as quantities of illegal drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

The Brampton man was arrested at the scene, and faces a number of drug and weapons-related charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

The man remains in custody pending a future court appearance.