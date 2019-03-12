Police charge man, woman with drug trafficking after suspicious activity in vacant unit in Thunder Bay

A 23-year-old man from Toronto and a 47-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been arrested and charged with possession and drug trafficking offences on Monday, according to Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Pearl Street just before 3 p.m. on Monday to investigate reports of a suspicious activity in an apartment unit that was believed to be vacant.

According to a written release on Tuesday, officers located a man and a woman inside the unit when they arrived and discovered that the individuals were not lawfully in the building as the unit was vacant.

While officers were inside, they observed paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and apparent drugs.

They also found more than $2000 on the man.

Police said the 23-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman were both charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

They appeared in court on Tuesday morning and has been remanded into custody with future appearance dates.