Police seize $80K worth of drugs after 2 warrants executed in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men and one woman have been arrested after officers seized large quantities of illegal substances, money and weapons in the 100 block of Frederica Street on Thursday.

According to a written release issued on Friday by the Thunder Bay Police Service, officers from the Intelligence Unit along with the OPP and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service executed two warrants and seized what they believed to be fentanyl, a smaller quantity of cocaine and several different types of pills.

As a result, police said a 28-year-old woman has been charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were also charged with possession of an illegal substance and a prohibited weapon.

Police said the street value of the drugs seized is approximately $80,000.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized $7,700 in Canadian currency, a switchblade type knife, brass knuckles and a loaded hand gun.

All three accused appeared in court on Friday and have been remanded into custody to await a future court appearance.