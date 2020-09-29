'No questions asked': drug amnesty day looks to promote drug safety in Thunder Bay Ont.

The NorWest Community Health Centre in Thunder Bay Ont., hosted its second ever Drug Amnesty Day on Tuesday, September 29, with the goal of getting drugs off the street within the community.

The amnesty offered a space for the public to drop off unwanted drugs with, "no questions asked," to be disposed of safely. Juanita Lawson, CEO of NorWest Community Health Centres (NCHC), said the event helps her Centre, and other partnering organizations, to better serve the community when it comes to promoting drug use safety.

"We've been really working hard to raise awareness around not only supporting people who potentially need to come in and use our supervised injection site, but also really taking a look at individuals who might have prescriptions or drugs that are in their medicine cabinet and have been there for a long time," said Lawson in an interview with CBC.

Organizers said despite poor weather conditions and limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 70 people came to dispose of unwanted drugs, totalling over 200 litres. In 2019, 250 litres were disposed of.

"It could be things like fentanyl patches. So, again, some pharmacies have, you know, programs for fentanyl and bringing that in. But we know fentanyl is an issue in terms of use or abuse within our community. So those are some of the things that we would want to, again, have people bring in if they're not using it," said Lawson.

Staff from the NCHC said contents dropped off by community members on Tuesday also included opioids, narcotics, and Benzodiazepines, all of which have the potential to be dangerous, if abused.

Lawson added prescription medications and other household drugs lingering in medicine cabinets can also pose a risk to the community, especially in cases when the drugs are disposed of improperly or end up in vulnerable hands.

Staff from the NorWest Community Health Centre (NCHC), the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the Thunder Bay Police Service, and the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy set up outside the NCHC on Tuesday where they accepted unwanted drugs for safe disposal. (Submitted by NorWest Community Health Centre)

"They need to be disposed of, and not disposed of in our water supply system, because that will impact our environment. So for us, it's about, again, a community responsibility in making sure that those medications are taken as needed and as required by their health care provider if it's a prescription, but also to ensure the safety of everyone in that home environment," Lawson said.

Cold and flu medications, prescriptions and over the counter medications, were also accepted by NCHC staff and community partners, such as the Thunder Bay Police, who then transported the contents to Janzen's Pharmacy for disposal.

Lawson said despite police presence, the key part of the day was maintaining anonymity of the people disposing of drugs.

"We know that there are a lot of concerns, potentially could be concerns, about people bringing in illicit substances and the police are here. But, the important piece is that no questions are asked and that our goal is to have these types of substances or medications off the street," said Lawson.