Driver charged after hit-and-run collision that injured 2 motorcyclists near Marathon

A 25-year-old from Quebec has been charged after fleeing the scene of a crash on a northwestern Ontario highway that injured two motorcyclists.

Provincial police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 17, just east of Peninsula Road near Marathon.

Police said a pickup truck collided with two motorcycles and then left the scene heading west. The driver and vehicle were found in the parking lot of the local OPP detachment.

Both motorcycle operators were flown to Thunder Bay for medical treatment. One is reported to have sustained life threatening injuries, while the other has serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

The accused is expected to appear for a bail hearing in a Thunder Bay courtroom on Wednesday.