Impaired driver charged after drive-thru collision: Thunder Bay police

A 26-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing impaired driving charges after a minor collision at a drive-thru early Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the Arthur Street McDonald's just after 2:30 a.m. with reports that a vehicle, driven by a suspected impaired driver, had bumped into another vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

Responding officers spoke to the accused at the scene, and requested she take a roadside breath test. The driver was arrested after failing the test.

Subsequent breath analysis determined the driver's blood alcohol concentration was .162, twice the legal limit.

The accused has been released from custody, pending a future court date.