You can cast a ballot from your car as drive-through voting begins in Thunder Bay

With the 2022 municipal election less than a week away, the City of Thunder Bay is giving voters another way to cast their ballots.

Advance voter turnout so far has been 'on par' with 2018, city clerk says

Drive-through voting will be available in Thunder Bay on Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Drive-through voting will be available in the city on Tuesday, City Clerk Krista Power said.

"What we've done is essentially borrowed a model from comparators in southern Ontario who actually ran drive-through polling locations during the high points of the pandemic, where they had byelections happening in their communities," Power said. "What we're doing is very similar to a drive-through at a local restaurant."

Power said voters will pull in to the drive-through voting location, verify their information and ID, fill out their ballot in their car, and watch as it's fed into a tabulator.

"We're really committed to accessibility for voters, we want to make it easy," Power said. "We want to give you options."

Drive-through voting will be available at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, from noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Overall, Power said advance voting — which opened on Oct. 5 — in Thunder Bay has been a success so far.

"Our voting numbers are great," she said. "We're on par with where we were in 2018."

"What we are seeing is a bit of an uptick in the Internet voting versus the in-person voting," Power said. "Just under 10 per cent of Thunder Bay has shown up to the ballot box and and registered their vote."

