Field of Dreams: Owners of Thunder Bay Border Cats baseball team launch drive-in

With the Thunder Bay Border Cats season officially cancelled, the owners of the baseball team are taking a different approach to entertaining people this summer.

Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment – an all-local group of investors which owns the Northwoods League team – are scheduled to open Boomer's Drive-In theatre in mid-June.

The drive-in will be located at the Murillo Fairgrounds, and show second-run movies on the Border Cats LED video screen, which has been moved from Port Arthur Stadium, said Tony Di Paolo, Grand Slam CEO.

"We're just getting all the infrastructure all set up," Di Paolo said. "Soon as it's all inspected, we're ready to go. We're hoping for Thursday, June 18."

Di Paolo said the screen will be 18 feet tall and 40 feet wide, and audio will be broadcast through an FM transmitter.

"The other part of the company is entertainment, so we were going to keep expanding, not only just focused on the Border Cats," he said. "That's just one portion of our business."

Movies will screen Thursday to Sunday each week, with most screenings taking place in the evening, but there will also be weekend matinees.

"It's definitely an advantage having an LED video wall," Di Paolo said. "We've had day games at the park … and the screen was very, very clear. It has enough power to project through the daylight."

Tickets will be available online at boomersdrivein.ca.