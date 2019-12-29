Thunder Bay man dead after boat capsizes on Drift Lake

A Thunder Bay man is dead after a boat capsized on Drift Lake, west of the city, on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

In a media release issued Wednesday, OPP identified the deceased man as 62-year-old Antonio Arruda.

OPP said they were notified of the incident just after noon June 2. Officers were also told one person who was on the boat, who wasn't wearing a life jacket, was unaccounted for.

OPP responded with a marine unit, and found an unconscious man on shore.

Police said he was airlifted to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

OPP are reminding the public that "most marine drownings happen unexpectedly when small boats capsize or someone falls overboard."