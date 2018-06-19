A Thunder Bay, Ont. dragon boat team is heading to Italy in July, to take part in an international paddling event for teams, formed around breast cancer recovery.

The Dragons of Hope will join thousands of other women from around the world at the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

"Everyone's very pumped, very excited," said Kathy Ball, a member of Dragons of Hope.

Forty people from Thunder Bay will be attending, she said, including 22 paddlers, and family and friends for support.

"So it's going to be a lot of fun and we're looking forward to seeing how we fare against all the other paddlers."

Members of the Dragons of Hope team, which has been running for several decades, have a very close bond, she said, strengthened by their common goals.

"So first the common goal of survival, and now the common goal of working together as a team and performing our best that we can when we get over to Italy."

The team has been practising hard, she said, both on the water and in the gym, including some training in warmer-than-usual temperatures, in a room normally used for hot yoga, to get ready for Europe.

4,000 women from 17 countries are expected to take part in the event, she said, which takes place from July 3 to July 8.