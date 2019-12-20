Draft an Athlete Program progress has organizers inspired

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games taking place in Thunder Bay are just over two months away, and organizers say they are inspired by the amount of community support they've received through their Draft an Athlete Program.

The program aims to cover some of the costs associated with competing in the Games, so more athletes, both locally and nationally, can compete at the Games in February. A $500 dollar donation is needed to make a Draft, and in return donors receive the drafted athlete's itinerary to follow throughout the Games.

Not Possible Without the Community

Warren Giertuga is the Chair of the Special Olympics' Draft An Athlete program, and says the community support has been one of the most exciting parts of getting ready for the Games.

"One of the schools has teamed up with Prime Gelato to create their own flavour of ice cream and all the proceeds go toward drafting that specific athlete," Giertuga said. "There's so many different initiatives going on in the community, it's super exciting to see and so inspiring."

Mme Guaracsi’s fifth grade class designed Christmas cards in support of Draft a Special Olympics Athlete. The cards are being sold at Fresh Air, Rolling Thunder, Ungalli, The Loop, and at the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board office. (St. Bernard Elementary School)

Giertuga said that the initiatives to raise funds for the program include everything from bake sales, dress down days, to crafts sales.

Caitlin Guarasci is a fifth grade teacher at St. Bernard school in Thunder Bay, and her class has been working hard on creating and selling Christmas cards to raise money to draft several athletes.

Guarasci said the initiative has been eye opening for her class to see the different ways the community can make sports accessible to all.

The goal of the Draft an Athlete program is to draft 600 of the athletes who are participating in the Games this February. As of this month, 66 per cent of $300,000 goal has been raised. About 900 athletes are scheduled to participate in the Games in Thunder Bay from February 25 to 29 2020.

Last month, faculty, students and alumni from the Developmental Services Worker program at Confederation College announced a contribution of $9,000 to draft 18 athletes for the Games through the Draft an Athlete Program.

Doesn't Stop at Fundraising

A couple of big fundraising initiatives, including a large donation made by Safeway and Sobeys, have helped to get to where the program is at now, but Giertuga says the most exciting part has been seeing the community collaboration to meet their goal.

"We wouldn't be able to survive without the community support," says Giertuga.

The support doesn't stop at the Draft an Athlete program either, Giertuga says the number of high schools in the city have been integral in preparing for the games. He says some schools are building things such as podiums and cauldrons to use throughout the competitions.