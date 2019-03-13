Former NOSM resident has licence suspended by Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons has suspended for 12 months the licence of a former resident of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine who it says engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a former patient in the Ottawa Valley, who was more than 20 years younger than him.

Dr. Medhi Horri had previously treated the patient for depression, anxiety, and sleep difficulties for a period of approximately six months, while serving as a locum during the maternity leave of another physician, according to the ruling from the College's Discipline Committee. The College found that Horri began a sexual relationship with the woman in June of 2010, approximately two weeks after the end of their clinical relationship, according to the ruling, and shortly before Horri's departure for Thunder Bay to enter the Family Practice Anesthesia program at NOSM.

The relationship continued on and off, long-distance, for a period of about three years, according to the College, during which the doctor and former patient both travelled to visit one another. The Committee first heard the case in 2016 and decided in 2017 to revoke Horri's licence.However, Horri appealed the decision to the Ontario Superior Court, and the court quashed the revocation, saying that "the sentence imposed vastly exceeds the sentence imposed in similar circumstances" and "the Committee's factual findings as to ongoing risk were not reasonably supported by the evidence."

The court sent the case back to the Committee to determine a new sentence.

"A recent patient, who is young and vulnerable, should be able to rely on the integrity of her physician to act in her best interests and not to pursue his own needs," the Committee wrote in the new ruling, handed down March 29. "To exploit the enduring dynamic of the doctor-patient relationship, as Dr. Horri did within two weeks after termination of the doctor-patient relationship, is opportunistic and a serious breach of trust."

Horri currently practices family medicine in Estevan, Sask.

The Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons revoked his licence in 2017 for a minimum of nine months in response to the findings in Ontario.

The Saskatchewan College reinstated Horri's licence on June 22, 2018 with a number of conditions; Horri may only see patients in his clinic, and he must have a female chaperone present for all attendances with female patients.

The College was troubled, it said in its reinstatement decision, by the fact that Horri continued to practice medicine in Ontario during the period of his suspension in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan College charged Horri with unprofessional conduct on Jan. 18, 2019 alleging that he failed to meet the standards of the medical profession in relation to five patients treated in hospital. The charges predate the revocation of Horri's licence and the restrictions on his practice that came with its reinstatement.