OPP lay charges in September 2018 collision that killed 2 people east of Thunder Bay

Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid charges in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Thunder Bay in September 2018, which killed two people from northwestern Ontario.

Thomas Long, 69, and Shelley Long, 59, both from Terrace Bay, were killed instantly in the crash near Dorion on Highway 11/17. Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided with the Longs' eastbound sport utility vehicle.

The two people in the pickup truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in a release issued Wednesday evening that an investigation by Nipigon OPP along with traffic and forensic investigators concluded the driver of the pickup, a 40-year-old man from Schreiber, was at fault for the crash.

He has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.