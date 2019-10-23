Doors Open Thunder Bay offers another glimpse into city's history

Doors Open Thunder Bay is once again offering an up-close look at some city landmarks and heritage buildings this year.

However, the 2020 event will see some pretty big changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, we had to look at ways in which we could present an exciting program, unfortunately not in person, but through digital media," said Laurie Abthorpe, heritage researcher for the City of Thunder Bay, and coordinator of Doors Open Thunder Bay.

"I think we've come up with a really great program."

The event will be hosted entirely online through Doors Open Ontario, Abthorpe said.

All Thunder Bay locations will be featured there and include photos, descriptions and links that offer more in-depth information.

"It can include 360-degree tours," Abthorpe said. "It can feature web exhibits [and] videos."

Abthorpe said the city also worked with Thunder Bay company Epica Pictures to create vignettes about some of the locations and their histories.

This year's sites include:

Thunder Bay City Hall.

Thunder Bay's Harry Kirk Archives and Records Centre.

The Thunder Bay Tourist Pagoda.

The Sleeping Giant Brewing Company.

Open Mind Interiors (in the former Mary J.L. Black Library building at 151 Brock Street West).

The Masonic Hall, Shuniah Lodge No. 287.

The Thunder Bay Museum.

The Courthouse Hotel.

The Saint Joseph's Indian Residential School Memorial.

The official Doors Open Thunder Bay 2020 launch will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the event will be live online after that, Abthorpe said.

And anyone who wants to get out and experience Doors Open Thunder Bay in-person can do so through self-guided tours.

The tours include Thunder Bay's north core and waterfront, the Waverley Park Neighbourhood, the McVicar Creek Harrington Neighbourhood, Thunder Bay's south core, and the Vickers Park Neighbourhood.

The five tours feature 117 sites in total; each individual tour takes about an hour.