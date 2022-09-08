Doors open on Thunder Bay's agricultural history this weekend

From markets to grain elevators to farms, this year's Doors Open Thunder Bay event will shine a spotlight on the city's agricultural history.

Doors Open Thunder Bay runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And this year, 16 sites are taking part:

Canadian National Railway Caboose 78175

Thunder Bay Museum

Goods & Co. Market

Roots Community Food Centre, Lillie Street Urban Farm

TBT Engineering Consulting Group, N.M. Paterson Building

Model Ship Display, N.M. Paterson Building

Stanley Hill Bison

Harmony United Church

St. Benedict's Church

Chapple Building, formerly the Fort William Grain Exchange

Chippewa Park Pavilion

Chippewa Park Carousel

Thunder Bay Tourist Pagoda

Rural Heritage Days

Lakehead University Agricultural Research Station

Fort William Historical Park

This year is also bringing something unique to the event, as it's the first time sites outside of Thunder Bay itself are included.

"This is kind of a City of Thunder Bay-fostered event, and so we've always kind of looked to the sites within our city," said Laurie Abthorpe, city heritage researcher and Doors Open 2022 coordinator. "But with a theme of agriculture, we, of course, respect and honour the fact that there's a lot of agriculture going out beyond our city limits."

Also this year are three virtual Doors Open exhibits.

"There are sites that tend to be maybe industrial in nature, or for any other number of reasons, that you can't fully open the doors to people in person," said Chris Heikkinen, director of business development with the Port of Thunder Bay and member of the Doors Open planning committee.

"So, we went with the idea of having some of them be virtual," he said.

Those sites are:

Superior Elevator, Port of Thunder Bay

Keefer Terminal, Port of Thunder Bay

Red Sky Métis Independent Nation

Heikkinen said videos and photos of those sites are available on the city's YouTube page, and at the Doors Open Ontario website .

Doors Open Thunder Bay was all online during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Heikkinen said it's likely future events will have a digital component as well.

This year's Doors Open is also giving Thunder Bay resident Dave Benedet a chance to show off his interesting and unusual hobby: model shipbuilding.

A wooden ship model built by Dave Benedet of Thunder Bay. Benedet has been building the models since 1966, and will have a selection on display at the N.M. Paterson Building during Doors Open Thunder Bay. (Dave Benedet/Provided)

Benedet said he'll have a selection of his ships, which he began building when he was 14.

"It started off as a centennial project, so that would have been 1966 I started the first one," he said. "And wow, did it go."

Benedet went on to a career in shipping, sailing all around the world as a ship's engineer.

"I was always interested in design, so a lot of my early ships, I did my own design work," he said. "As things progressed, I was able to obtain actual builder's drawings for some of the smaller ones and build replicas of those."

"I don't tend to build anything that's existing, I like to build ships that have been designed but never used," Benedet said. "I have contacts in a few of the European design companies that supply me with plans."

"They'll have a plan that they've done, here's a concept but nobody wants it, and I'll go 'well, I'll build a model of it, then.'"

Benedet said the models are mostly built of plywood and balsa wood, and he can finish a model in about six weeks.

Eight of his models – running from about 24 inches to more than five-feet in length – will be on display Saturday at the N.M. Paterson building.

Wherever people choose to go during Doors Open, Abthorpe said she hopes they'll learn something about Thunder Bay.

"There's so much exciting information," she said. "As a heritage researcher for the city, I'm privy to all kinds of really interesting things about our city, the communities and the cultures that come together, some really fantastic architecture."

"We're hoping to welcome the community and encourage them to get out and explore, and learn more about the world around them."

Printed event guides are available at city hall, the city archives, and the tourist pagoda, and will also be available at each of the sites on Saturday.