Planes filled with thousands of kilograms of fresh produce and non-perishable items have already taken off , bound for several remote First Nation communities in northern Ontario, as part of the annual CBC Thunder Bay Sounds of the Season campaign.

On Friday, December 14, we're taking our holiday campaign to the next level with a total of five planes delivering food to people in 10 remote communities.

The CBC Thunder Bay's Jeff Walters took off Thursday morning with a plane full of food for residents in Sandy Lake and Weagamow. He was busy all morning, helping Perimeter and Bearskin Airline staff load the planes with boxes full of produce.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/PerimeterAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PerimeterAir</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/BearskinAirline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BearskinAirline</a> elves are busy this AM in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SiouxLookout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SiouxLookout</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SOTS2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SOTS2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbctb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbctb</a> So much food- we need multiple planes! <a href="https://t.co/IziaewuvkG">pic.twitter.com/IziaewuvkG</a> —@JeffWaltersCBC

The CBC's Ron Desmoulins also took off on Thursday morning on a Wasaya Airline plane, heading to Wapekeka First Nation.

The puddle jumping starts as we head off from Sioux Lookout enroute to Wapakeka. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcsotsont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcsotsont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBC_Michael?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBC_Michael</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSuperiorMorn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSuperiorMorn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCThunderBay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCThunderBay</a> 🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫🛬 <a href="https://t.co/TFxni0LKrT">pic.twitter.com/TFxni0LKrT</a> —@desintbay

Donations in-person or online

Donations of food or cash can still be made leading up to the event on Friday, December 14. They can be dropped off at the Regional Food Distribution Association on Syndicate Avenue or the CBC Thunder Bay station at 213 E. Miles Street.

Donations can also be made at the Thunder Bay International Airport at the Bearskin Airlines, North Star Air, Wasaya Airways and Perimeter Aviation airport counters. Anyone who drops off a donation before Friday, December 14 is also eligible to win a trip for two to any Wasaya, Bearskin and Perimeter Aviation destinations.

Did you hear? Tmr is our big annual <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcsotsont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcsotsont</a> at the <a href="https://twitter.com/TbayAirport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TbayAirport</a>! We need your donations to help fill the planes. Bring one by today for your chance to win a trip <a href="https://twitter.com/BearskinAirline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BearskinAirline</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WasayaAirways?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WasayaAirways</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NorthStarAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NorthStarAir</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KBMResourcing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KBMResourcing</a> <a href="https://t.co/vYMJcOk6Pz">pic.twitter.com/vYMJcOk6Pz</a> —@CBC_Cjung

Cash donations can also me made online through the RFDA or by phone at 1-416-203-0050.

Free parking and free entertainment

On Friday, Superior Morning host Lisa Laco will be at the airport, broadcasting live starting at 6 a.m., - 8:37 a.m., and again in the afternoon from 5 p.m., until 6 p.m. Local jazz musicians will provide live entertainment in the morning, and blues singer and songwriter, Arley Hughes will be there to entertain the audience in the afternoon.

Parking at the airport will also be FREE on Friday for those who would like to drop off non-perishable food or monetary donations to support Sounds of the Season 2018.

(Christina Jung / CBC)

CBC Thunder Bay staff will also be there to give away FREE CBC toques, while supplies last.