Donald Trump says mining exploration could come to Minnesota's Superior National Forest

U.S. President Donald Trump told a crowd of 6,000-plus people what they wanted to hear at a rally in Duluth, Minn., on Wednesday night.

The crowd, which stood in line for hours before Trump spoke at 6:30 p.m., CT were devoted Republican supporters, with many wearing baseball caps emblazoned with Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan, as well as Trump t-shirts.

The atmosphere outside and inside Duluth's AMSOIL Arena was almost carnival-like, with vendors hawking shirts, hats, buttons and water before the rally began. The event was presented by Donald J. Trump for President Inc. The crowd was partisan, with only two protesters interrupting the hour-long speech from the president.

Part of Trump's speech included comments that he was considering opening up the Superior National Forest to mining exploration. (Jeff Walters / CBC) "Get him out of here. Get him out of here. Go home to your mom darling. Go home. Get him out of here. Out!" Trump shouted at one protestor to applause from the crowd. "Was that a man or a woman because he needs a haircut more than I do!"

The rally had specific rules on protesters with a designated area outside the venue. Supporters inside were told to not engage in physical confrontations with protesters but to hold their signs over their heads, and chant "Trump" to alert security to the issue.

Two men were removed from the event in Duluth. During the rally itself, Trump spoke in broad terms about immigration, trade, job-creation, North Korea and border issues.

"Let me just tell you, we're building it. We're building the wall," the president said during his speech. "That wall is happening."

Local Iron Range issues raised at rally

Trump also appealed to the local voter base, supporting mining in a round-table discussion at the Duluth waterfront, which involved a number of mining representatives.

That discussion was echoed throughout the rally, with Trump appealing to voters in Minnesota's Iron Range, where he hopes to keep support to get a Republican, Pete Stauber, elected to Minnesota's eighth Congressional District.

"We're fighting to protect American aluminium, iron and steel and to protect our incredible and very brave miners," Trump said. He also dropped a surprise that was welcomed by the industry-loving crowd: that he will open up the Superior National Forest, north of Duluth, to potential mining exploration.

"Under the previous administration, America's rich natural resources, of which your state has a lot, were put under lock-and-key, including thousands of acres in Superior Natural Forest."

"Tonight I'm proudly announcing that we will be taking the first steps to rescind the federal withdrawal in Superior National Forest and restore mineral exploration for our amazing people and miners and workers and for the people of Minnesota."

Trump also admitted that what he is hoping to achieve may not be possible but said he would try anyway.

The last president to visit Duluth was George W. Bush in 2004.