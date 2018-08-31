Don Rusnak steps down as Indigenous services parliamentary secretary

A Thunder Bay–area Member of Parliament said he's decided to step down from his role as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, Jane Philpott, after serving in that role for the past year.

But Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Don Rusnak said he still intends to seek the Liberal Party's nomination to run again in the riding in 2019.

"It was, first of all, a great honour to work with Minister Philpott," Rusnak told CBC News. "But the toll it has taken on my young family, with travel and the business of the role ... was very difficult."

"It wasn't a decision I took lightly."

Rusnak said the parliamentary secretary role also made it tough to spend as much time he said he wanted to in his riding.

"On top of the duties of being the member of parliament ... it's a large riding and often times I feel like I don't get out enough to the western part of the region," Rusnak said.

With two young children under the age of five, Rusnak said he not only wants to spend more time with his family but also serve his riding "with [his] full capacity."

The Prime Minister's Office on Friday morning confirmed Rusnak's decision.

Intends to run again in 2019

Despite stepping down from the parliamentary secretary role, Rusnak said he intends to again seek the party's nomination to run in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding in 2019.

"We're well underway in securing what we need to do ... for getting the nomination," he said. "But I do intend to run."

Before becoming parliamentary secretary, Rusnak served as the chair of the Liberal government's Indigenous caucus.

Saint Boniface–Saint Vital MP Dan Vandal was named to the Indigenous services parliamentary secretary role Friday morning.