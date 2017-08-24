A Thunder Bay-area MP says spending more time with his young family is behind his decision not to run in this year's federal election.

Don Rusnak confirmed on Sunday that he's withdrawing his name as a candidate to run in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding in 2019. Rusnak had secured the nomination back in November.

In a written statement, Rusnak said he and his wife recently started a family and, writing about his two sons, said that "though I try to spend as much time with them as I can when I am home in our riding, I've missed close to half of their young lives."

"I want to be there more, for my young family. That's why, after much contemplation, I have decided to withdraw my name as a candidate for Member of Parliament in the upcoming 2019 election. I will no longer be running in this year's federal election."

Rusnak also cited spending more time with his family as one of the reasons behind stepping down from his former role as parliamentary secretary to then-Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott in August 2018.

Rusnak pointed to a number of initiatives he said he's "proud" of over the past four years, including investments in Confederation College, Lakehead University and the Seven Generations Education Institute, as well as infrastructure, accessibility and agricultural projects, First Nations, social housing and business development.

"We have achieved so much since 2015, though there is still so much more to do," he said. "I look forward to seeing future leaders build on this work."

"I look forward to the continuing work as I serve as your Member of Parliament during the rest of my mandate."