Thunder Bay couple pleads guilty after leaving dog in 38 C vehicle

Two Thunder Bay residents have pleaded guilty after leaving a dog unattended in a vehicle earlier this summer at a business near Memorial Avenue and Central Avenue.

According to a written release on Wednesday by the Ontario SPCA, a 68-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman pled guilty on August 31 to one count each of causing an animal to be in distress.

The couple was fined $200 each.

Officers with the Ontario SPCA said they responded to a call along with the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society on June 18 about a dog left in a vehicle outside a business in Thunder Bay.

A terrier-type dog was seen panting heavily inside a 38 C car, according to Wednesday's statement.

Once the officers located the owners and removed the dog from the vehicle, the pair were ordered to immediately have the dog examined by a veterinarian.

That examination showed that the dog was suffering from a very high body temperature and was kept for observation at the veterinary clinic before being released.

"Due to the quick response of the officers, this situation was addressed before serious injury occurred," Ontario SPCA Senior Inspector, Lynn Michaud stated.