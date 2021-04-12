Documentary focuses on Thunder Bay and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic

A Thunder Bay filmmaker has released the first of part of a documentary highlighting the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Thunder Bay.

Alan Auld, owner of Imagine Films, said he decided to chronicle the early days of the pandemic when his work began to dry up due to the pandemic.

He said that he wanted to make sure there was a record of an unprecedented event.

"My wife even said, 'you know, kids that are too young to remember what's going on, they're going to want to look back at this one day,'" said Auld. "So I thought it might be a good educational piece, and started to capture, from a local perspective, how our city looked, and how the people reacted to (the pandemic)."

Using a mix of drone footage and in-person (socially distanced) interviews, Auld captures the incredible change that people in the city were dealing with.

The aerial footage is striking. It shows much of the city nearly deserted after March 16, 2020. Almost no traffic is visible in some of Thunder Bay's busiest areas.

Film maker Alan Auld, of Thunder Bay, flies a drone near Thunder Bay. (Izabela Pioro)

"I went downtown and looked at Red River Road," said Auld. "You never see it empty unless it's, you know, late at night. It just looked like it was out of a sci-fi movie and that there was an apocalypse. And I just kept going from there. Going down Frederica Street in Westfort, all empty."

Auld also interviewed a wide variety of people, including those from the business community who were suddenly faced with a huge change, to first responders who were wondering what they were up against.

The range of emotions is clearly seen. Auld said he was most moved by the sacrifice many first responders were making to do their job.

"I thought we should see the first responders and the level of stress - elevated stress - that they went through and the front-line workers," sald Auld. "When everybody was at home, these people, it was still business as usual for them going to work every day."

(photo: Alan Auld)

Auld said he did not do this for a client and is not getting paid for it. He said he is now putting together part two of his three-part documentary.

Auld said one of the things he is doing is going back to some people he spoke with a year ago to see where they are at a year on. He said knows in at least one case, a business owner's worst fears about the pandemic were realized. However, Auld said he has also been impressed with the resiliency he has seen.

"Part two of the documentary shows how business took the news and said, 'OK, we're going to keep plugging on,'" he said. "How did the businesses continue to to adapt? And one of the new things was to see how close the management/staff relations grew. It was like being in the trenches. And that's the part I wanted to latch onto, what positives came out."