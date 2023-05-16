Dockside market planned for Thunder Bay marina

Cruise ship passengers will soon have a new place to shop while they're docked in Thunder Bay.

The Lakehead Transportation Museum Society is planning a series of pop-up dockside markets this summer. The market will be set up near the Alexander Henry, on days a cruise ship is docked at Thunder Bay's marina.

Wally Peterson, the chair of the society's board, said the idea came up due to the heavy construction happening in and around Marina Park in coming years.

"They're going to be building the art gallery, which means [passengers] have to go through a construction zone," Peterson said. "And of course, they're doing the work downtown."

"That's going to greatly affect walkability for people."

The city is renewing sections of Court Street and Red River Road starting this May. The work is expected to be complete at the end of 2024.

Peterson said the market will include space for about 19 vendors. The hope is to attract Thunder Bay businesses, including those located in parts of the city not normally visited by cruise ship passengers.

The market won't be ready for the arrival of the summer's first cruise ship in late May, he said. However, he plans to have the market up and running for June 5, when another cruise ship is scheduled to arrive at the marina.

Kara Pratt, executive director of the Waterfront District BIA, said the market will be a good thing for businesses in the city.

"It allows them to reach the cruise ship market, where they may have missed it last year because people didn't travel into the city so much as expected," she said.

The market will also provide a safe way for visitors to become familiar with some Thunder Bay businesses during the construction in the north core, Pratt said.

"It allows them to see what Thunder Bay has to offer," she said. "They might come back as tourists, either on the ship again or outside of a ship tour."

Any businesses interested in taking part can contact the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society or Waterfront District BIA.

Meanwhile, the museum has been working to rebrand itself, and announced its new name and logo on Wednesday.

The organization is now known as the Transportation Museum of Thunder Bay.

"The reason why we decided to do this was simply for visibility," organization member Connor Kilgour said. "Last year, we'd had quite a number of comments from people outside of town that had said, 'we didn't see you when we looked up Thunder Bay museum, we didn't see you when we looked up Thunder Bay attractions' because we were listed as Lakehead."

"While a lot of people in the city have a connection to the name Lakehead, this region hasn't been officially called the Lakehead region [for] 53 years now, and while it is still an important part of our naming heritage … for someone from outside the city looking in, they don't know that connection."