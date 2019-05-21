Thunder Bay police search for missing woman last in contact with family in April

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last spoken to by family members last month.

Police said Julia Dixon, 35, who is also known to use the name Julie Kelly, spoke to family members on April 30, 2019.

According to a written release, there are concerns for her wellbeing.

Police describe Dixon as being about five-feet five-inches tall with a thin build, medium-length dark brown hair, brown eyes and wearing dark rimmed prescription glasses.

Anyone with information that could help locate her is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.