Evening disturbance leads to alleged assault against two Thunder Bay residents

A 19-year-old man was arrested and faces assault charges after a Monday evening disturbance in Thunder Bay's intercity area.

Thunder Bay police officers were called to the 100 block of Northern Avenue just before 10 p.m., where they found a suspect and the apparent victims at the scene, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said their investigation found that a male resident heard loud noises between their home and a neighbour's home. The resident went outside and questioned a male suspect, which police allege resulted in the resident being assaulted.

A female resident at the same home attempted to intervene but was also assaulted by the suspect.

An individual driving in the area saw the incident and helped keep it from continuing, police said.

Police said the male victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

The 19-year-old accused has been charged with assault. He made a court appearance on Tuesday and remains in custody.