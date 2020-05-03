District health unit warns of possible COVID-19 contact at Walmart in Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising the public of a location where they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit said anyone who attended the Walmart at 777 Memorial Avenue, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, between 3:00 pm and 11:00 pm and Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, between 3:00 pm and 11:00 pm could have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The TBDHU said the risk of someone being infected would be low, but is asking individuals affected to monitor themselves carefully for symptoms.

They said people should immediately self-isolate if they have even one symptom and call the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or the local assessment centre to arrange for testing.

Visit the TBDHU Website for more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll- free: 1-888-294-6630.