Cask beer festival returns to Thunder Bay with over 40 exclusive flavors

Northwestern Ontario's unique beer festival will return Saturday to Thunder Bay with over 40 flavours of beer — and all are different from last year.

The BrewHa CaskFest, a spin-off from the Festival held in the summer, is now in its second year and will feature custom creations from over a dozen breweries across Ontario.

"This is where brewers can just go nuts and take their regular flagship beers and turn them into something really [...] different that nobody has had before," said Kerry Berlinquette, the festival's co-chair. Flavours will include everything from ladyfinger biscuits with coffee and vanilla, to charcoal-orange peel, she added.

Cask beer, known to some as "real ale," is a type of unfiltered beer served from a cask, without the added carbon dioxide pressurization, which is why it can be less fizzy. After a tank of beer has been brewed, it'll be stored a near-room temperatures and separated into 20-litre casks, where brewers can experiment with different flavours.

"Once you open the cask and the oxygen comes into contact with the beer, you have to finish that cask. It doesn't keep. So we have a lot of beer to drink," said Berlinquette.

CaskFest attendees will sit at eight stations where the casks will rotate over two sessions. Each time a bell rings, a new beer will be served. Local artisans will also be showcasing their art and food.

The festival will be held at the Old Brewers Retail Distribution Centre, at 184 Camelot St, which has been a beer warehouse for over 70 years, and will soon be converted to a new hub for small businesses in the city.

Part of the event's proceeds will be given to Precious Bundles, a charity that provides Thunder Bay families with quality used clothing for children. Emily Shandrunk, the director, said that to partner with BrewHa to benefit from the event is "phenomenal," as the charity "rel[ies] on others in the community who want to donate."

A donation box for money and used clothing with be set up at the event.

Tickets for the BrewHa CaskFest, on Saturday April 20, will cost $30, which includes entry, four beer-sample tokens, a commemorative sample glass.

Tickets can also be presented to city bus drivers for free rides to and from the festival.