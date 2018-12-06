Dryden police issue over 40 distracted driving offences this year

Police in Dryden, Ont., say they've issued a total of 47 distracted driving charges between January to June 2019, but more than half of them have been laid between April and June.

According to a written release, officers laid 17 charges relating to hand held devices between January to March and about 30 distracted driving charges between April and June.

New penalties for distracted driving in Ontario came into effect at midnight on January 1, 2019.

Under the new rules, a first-time offence will result in a fine of $615, plus three demerit points and a three-day licence suspension upon conviction. While a second offence will result in a fine of up to $2000 plus six demerit points and seven day suspension.

Police said drivers should only touch a communication device to call 911, otherwise it is illegal to use hand held communication or entertainment devices and display screens while driving, or while stopped in traffic or at a red light.

"Driving is a privilege," inspector Ann Tkachyk of the Dryden Police Service stated in Thursday's release. "We want drivers and the public to be safe. Road safety is a top priority of the Dryden Police Service and we encourage drivers not to risk their safety, the safety of anyone in their vehicle or the public safety."

According to data collected in Ontario, collisions caused by distracted driving have doubled since 2000 and according to Statistics Canada results from 2013, a person was injured in a distracted driving collision every half hour.