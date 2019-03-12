A distracted driver in Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing a fine of over $600 and has received a three-day licence suspension after reportedly obstructing traffic while trying to film a collision that happened on Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched for a collision on the corner of John Street and High Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when a male driver slowed down and held his mobile phone outside of the driver's side window to record it.

The driver obstructed traffic and drove right up to first responders while they worked on the scene, according to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service.

He was stopped by officers and issued a ticket for driving while holding a communication device.

Police said he was issued a fine of $615, three demerit points and a three-day license suspension upon conviction.

Officers are reminding motorists to ensure they are not driving distracted and to approach collision scenes with caution for the safety of the victims, other area motorists, pedestrians and first responders at the scene.