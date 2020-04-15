'For the good of the whole': Minnesota distillery donates hand sanitizer to Fort Frances hospital

A Fort Frances man who co-founded a brewery in Minnesota says he's proud to have been able to produce and donate hand sanitizer to a northwestern Ontario hospital.

Duane Cridland co-founded the Cantilever Distilling Co. in International Falls, Minn., just across the U.S.-Canada border from Fort Frances.

He said the stock of hand sanitizer in International Falls began to dwindle about three weeks ago.

"I am also in the restaurant business in Fort Frances, and we can't get it from our suppliers either," Cridland said. "We're a fairly-small distillery relative to others, and we just said 'let's go offline for a couple days, let's make some, and if people start calling we'll give it away short term until we see where this thing's gonna go.'"

Initially, Cridland said, the sanitizer was given to front-line workers in International Falls.

"As that was going on, the need in Canada also ... was getting greater," he said. "I began a process of just trying to see what it would be like to get it into Canada."

Cridland spoke to a number of people and organizations — including Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski, and the Canadian Border Services Agency — and after about 12 days, received a response from Health Canada permitting the sanitizer to be shipped into the country.

The sanitizer was delivered to Riverside Health Care in Fort Frances on Saturday.

"I've lived my whole life in Fort Frances," Cridland said. "I've been in business. The town, and the community and the area has been very, very good to our family, and it's just kind of thrilling that, luck of the draw, my retirement hobby was a distillery, and right now it can be used for the good of the whole."

Cridland says making sanitizer at a distillery makes use of the same equipment and basic raw product.

"You just add two different ingredients, which the World Health Organization have approved," he said, adding those are hydrogen peroxide and glycerin.

"The process of [making] the 80 gallons was about a day, start to finish," he said.