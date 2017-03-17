OPP charge man over discarded syringe

A 29-year-old Fort Frances man has been charged after he discarded an uncapped, used syringe onto the ground.

OPP said officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Scott Street in Fort Frances on Friday.

The man was located in a back alley, and police said he was acting erratically.

Responding officers saw the man drop a used, uncapped syringe needle on the ground, and he was charged with disposing of a needle in a public place.

Officers disposed of the needle properly, and checked the area to make sure other needles hadn't been discarded there.