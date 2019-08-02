First-ever northern Ontario disc golf championships kicks off in Thunder Bay, Ont. on August 3

Chris Wakefield (left) and Chris Ozolins worked together to bring the inaugural northern Ontario disc golf championships to Thunder Bay, Ont. from August 3-4. (Logan Turner / CBC)

A professional tournament for Canada's second-fastest growing sport is coming to northern Ontario for the first time.

The northern Ontario disc golf championships is being held at the Dragon Hills and the Birch Point Park disc golf courses in Thunder Bay, Ont. from August 3 to 4. An estimated 50 to 60 players from northern Ontario, the United States and neighbouring provinces are expected to take part.

Chris Wakefield, the director for the tournament, said having a professional tournament is important for the development of the sport in northern Ontario and hopes it will attract more international players to the region.

"It's very big to have [the tournament] come to Thunder Bay. But what we are trying to attract is people from across the world, not just Ontario. We have put in the championship-level courses, we just need to get the players to come and want to play the tournaments."

Wakefield recalled the early days of disc golf in the city, when the Birch Point Park disc golf course was installed in 2010.

"We started off with markers just on trees - we were just throwing frisbees at trees, targets and objects. As the sport evolved, we had the city cooperation to install our baskets and tee-pads and here we are today with one of the best courses in Ontario."

Since that time, Chris has watched and helped grow the sport in the city.

"I've had lots of children, lots of families that have come out just to look at the baskets, because they are odd-shaped - they look like a barbecue in a public park. They're just interested in finding out what the sport is, and once they start throwing a disc, they continue to throw them."

Disc golf in Thunder Bay still lagging behind southern Ontario

Chris Ozolins, executive director of the Ontario Disc Sports Association (ODSA), said that while the game is growing across the region, it still is well-behind southern Ontario.

"Northern Ontario is definitely lagging southern Ontario quite a bit. Lot of casual players up here but there's not much of a professional event presence. I think that's what we're trying to bring up here with the northern Ontario championships this year. Hopefully we'll professionalize things a little bit so it's more accessible to families and children."

Chris Ozolins, executive director for the Ontario Disc Sports Association, practices his throw before the northern Ontario disc golf championships. (Logan Turner / CBC)

Ozolins added that a big part of his job is trying to professionalize the sport and remove some of the earlier, negative connotations associated with disc golf.

"Disc golf being a sport that came into fruition in the 70s and early 80s, there was the connotation that a hippy looked to the sport and there was a lot of pot-smoking, drinking and such. Since then, I definitely think we've done a good job of getting rid of that imagery."

Ozolins also said he is hoping the sport continues to grow in Thunder Bay and the northern Ontario region. The ODSA is currently in talks with the municipal government to develop two more disc golf courses at the Westfort Playfield and the Chippewa Park locations.