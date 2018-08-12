Highway 17 culvert construction near Dinorwic temporarily stops for new materials

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation says the contractor working on the Dinorwic Lake culvert construction project on Highway 17 have hit a delay as they wait for new materials to complete the job.

LH North are the contractors working on the project between Dinorwic and Wabigoon — located approximately 29 kilometres east of Dryden, Ont.

Work has stopped on the highway a few weeks ago, with traffic alternating on a temporary road through the construction zone.

LH North said they are expecting the new culverts to arrive by the end of August.

The ministry said the delay is not expected to push back the completion date, which is more than a year away.

Highway 17 is scheduled to open to two lanes of traffic by the end of this year.