OPP investigating Dryden-area homicide, nearby residential fire and human remains

Provincial police are investigating a homicide east of Dryden and a fire at a home on a neighbouring property where officers have found human remains.

The OPP said they received a 911 call about a disturbance in Dinorwic on Thursday evening.

Emergency responders found a man with life threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him on Sunday as Richard McLeod, of Dinorwic, and say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers also responded to a residential fire on a neighbouring property. They found human remains inside the fire-damaged residence.

Police said both incidents are being investigated by the OPP's criminal investigations branch, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

No further information about the circumstances of either incident has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police said they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.