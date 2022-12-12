With inflation pushing the price of the holidays through the chimney, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care's Christmas Wish campaign was more important than ever this year, and people delivered, donating a record-breaking 800 hampers.

This year marks a decade since the organization has been running the initiative. Last year, Dilico distributed more than 700 bags.

Distribution began on Monday to Dilico's district offices within the Robinson-Superior Treaty region. An event was held at the Dilico Health and Wellness Centre in Thunder Bay to recognize the community's efforts.

"The campaign started three weeks ago and we have had booths set up at various places throughout the city," explained assistant director Vanessa McLaughlin. "Community members are able to come and grab bags and fill them and return them here to our Dilico office."

Dilico supports Indigenous people across Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. It takes a holistic approach rooted in culture in tackling issues like child welfare, mental health and addictions, and primary health, according to its website.

The bags were filled with toys, from stuffed animals to LEGO, and essential items like toothbrushes, hats and mittens for babies, children and teens.

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care's Christmas Wish campaign fills more than 800 bags for babies, children and teens served by the organization with everything from toys to toiletries. Dec. 12, 2022. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Tom Auger, Dilico's assistant director, said the project became more personal for him once he became a father.

"I started to become more involved in the program once I had my own children and wanted to ensure that other children had the same Christmas mine would get," he said.

While reaching a record number of bags for the children is a marker of success, it is also a sign of the times as the cost of food, shelter and transportation continues to rise.

According to the Ontario Living Wage Network, living wage was calculated at $19.70 for northern Ontario in November, up from $16.30 in 2021.

Initiatives like Christmas Wish help ease the financial strain of the holidays on the families most in need of support, explained Auger.

"It helps our families because they don't have that stress and that burden of having to go and purchase the gifts, so they can use the money saved for their Christmas dinners or just other things that may come up over Christmas time," he said.

"It's always a very difficult time for everyone, especially this year given the inflation and stuff like that, so I think receiving those bags is a welcome relief for our families."

A record number of bags are filled for babies, children and teens supported by Dilico Anishinabek Family Care for its 10th annual Christmas Wish campaign. Dec. 12, 2022. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Sovereign Dental, a dentist office with locations in Thunder Bay and Nipigon, has supported the campaign for the past three years and supplied the bright red gift bags for the project.

Office manager Sherry Lessard says the business feels "lucky and honoured" to be a part of it.

"Dr. Clarke and Dr. Marshall, who own Sovereign Dental, are just huge, huge community supporters and they encourage our whole team to get involved with that," she said. "It just fills the heart and hopefully other little ones' hearts will be filled this Christmas, too."

As a pediatric dentist, Dr. Martesia Marshall sees the impact of inflation on children daily, Lessard explained.

"What we have learned is with the growing number of bags, the need in the community…it's a difficult time for everyone and to be able to share a little bit of love, that's the biggest learning piece for us," she said.

Although the 800 gift bags took up an entire room, McLaughlin, Dilico's executive director, said it would only take a couple of days to get them to the families.

And seeing them all together, ribbons and teddy bear ears poking out of the tops, is a remarkable feeling, she said.

"It feels pretty great," said McLaughlin. "The generosity in the community has been wonderful, and the community and our sponsors, they really should be proud of themselves for all the work they've put into this program."

People can learn more about Dilico's Christmas Wish campaign by visiting its website or Facebook page.