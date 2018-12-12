Dilico hosts conference to 'advance reconciliation' in health in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care is hosting their first ever Anishinabek Health Conference: Advancing Reconciliation at the Victoria Inn in Thunder Bay, Ont. on December 12 to 13, 2018.

The sold-out two-day event will bring together a wide range of speakers, healthcare practitioners and community leaders to hear keynote speeches and participate in interactive workshops with the goal of addressing reconciliation in health.

Dilico's health director Natalie Paavola said that "it's important that everyone is aware of what advancing reconciliation can and should look like."

While there have been Anishinabek health conferences previously hosted by other cities, Paavola said that it's important to host these discussions in northern Ontario, especially since many do not have the resources to attend faraway events.

The sold out event is expected to bring together a wide range of speakers to address reconciliation in health. (Dilico)

"Thunder Bay is the hub for the north, and we really believe that by bringing all of these phenomenal speakers and leaders in the healthcare industry here, we could make it more accessible," she said.

More information about the event can be found online at the Dilico Anishinabek Family Care website.