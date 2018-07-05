Dilico Anishinabek Family Care launches new EarlyOn centre

Skip to Main Content
The centre's name, Abiinojiishiik-amino-yawook, means 'raising children in a good way'

Parents and children enjoy the playroom at the new Dilico Anishinabek Family Care EarlyOn centre in McKellar Place. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

While children enjoyed a well-stocked playroom filled with Lego, cranes, barnyard play sets and other delights, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care on Wednesday launched its Abiinojiishiik-amino-yawook EarlyOn centre. 

The centre, housed in McKellar Place, offers the range of programs provided in EarlyOn Centres province-wide for children up to six years old.

That includes programs such as developmental assessments and referrals and space to socialize — and it attempts to tailor those services to the Indigenous population, said John Dixon, Dilico's director of mental health and addictions.  

"Early years recognized a number of years ago that Indigenous people weren't coming out to mainstream, non-Indigenous sites so they created these pilot programs that are Indigenous-specific," Dixon said.  

Asked what he wants families to get out of the new centre, John Dixon said, "I want them to have a safe comfortable experience. I want them to feel welcome, and I want them to be able to casually access information that they might need about anything that they're interested in." (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"It's coming from that cultural lens and recognizing the intergenerational trauma," Dixon continued. "It's making sure that you recognize the regional cultural differences between people, and I think providing it from that lens ensures that people are being met on their ground."

In addition to its large playroom, the centre boasts a TV room where parents can relax while children are playing, a large meeting room where families can meet with workers, a kitchen and large eating area, as well as a number of small offices used by workers.  

Its name, Abiinojiishiik-amino-yawook, means "raising children in a good way," and the name came to staff during a ceremony, Dixon said.    

Asked what he hopes families will get out of the centre, he said he hopes they will get learning opportunities. 

"I want them to have a safe comfortable experience," he added.  "I want them to feel welcome, and I want them to be able to casually access information that they might need about anything that they're interested in." 

