An Indigenous child welfare agency in northwestern Ontario says it opposes the practice of birth alerts, after First Nations leaders alleged they're still happening in Thunder Bay and other hospitals where their members give birth.

Ontario had banned birth alerts — a controversial practice where child welfare agencies notified a hospital when they believe a newborn may be in need of protection — in late 2020, stemming from a call to action into the 2019 inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Last week, Matawa First Nation chiefs said they had been told by their members that child welfare agencies are still making birth alert arrangements with staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The parent isn't notified of these alerts, which could result in the agency immediately taking the baby away from the parent after the birth.

CBC News has been unable to independently verify the allegations.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had issued a statement last week denying the practice is occurring.

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, an Indigenous child welfare agency based in Thunder Bay, issued a news release on Sunday morning saying it does not participate in birth alerts. The statement said Dilico views the practice as "a perpetuation of historical oppression and trauma experienced by Anishinabek people."

"Dilico does not have any policies, procedures or practices that involve the use of birth alerts. Dilico has a well-established integrated model of care that is focused on ensuring families have a wide range of accessible services to support family unity, safety and wellness," said Tina Bobinski, the organization's director of mental health and addictions, in a written statement.

Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins, who previously served on the organization's board of directors, said Dilico does not participate in birth alerts.

The issue was raised in the provincial legislature by Kiiwetinoong NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa, who represents Matawa communities. Mamakwa said birth alerts are a "gross violation of the rights of the child, the mother and the Indigenous community as a whole," and called the practice "traumatic to our nations."