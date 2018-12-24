900 wish bags filled for Dilico's annual holiday campaign in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A total of 900 Wish Bags have been filled for this years annual Christmas Wish Campaign, organized by Dilico Anishinabek Family Care.

"Year after year the community continues to come together to support our children and youth throughout the holiday season," Dilico's executive director, Darcia Borg stated in a written release when the organization announced its final numbers.

"We often forget that this is a very hard time of year for many, and the Dilico Christmas Wish Bag Campaign reconnects people with the true meaning of Christmas."

Starting on Dec. 17, Dilico staff have helped distribute the bags to children throughout Thunder Bay, Ont. (Dilico Anishinabek Family Care)

Each wish bag comes with an individualized tag that shows whether the bag is for a girl or a boy, their age, interests and likes; that's to ensure participants know exactly where their donation is going.

Over the past month, community members, businesses and organizations signed up for a wish bag and committed to filling it for a child. They were encouraged to fill it with essentials like socks, mittens, books, learning supplies and toothbrushes.

"One of Dilico's foster parents not only takes the time to care for children, but also filled 40 bags for other kids who need it the most," Borg added. "Dilico would like to say Meegwetch to all of the participants, donors and community partners that contribute to the campaign year after year to help make children's Christmas wishes come true."

This is the tenth year for the annual holiday campaign. Over the past decade, close to 5,000 bags have been provided for children and youth, Dilico said.