A part of Fort Frances history – and transgender history in Ontario – is being commemorated.

The Ontario Heritage Trust's provincial plaque program – which commemorates significant people, places and events throughout the province – will be unveiling a new plaque near La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances on Friday afternoon.

The event will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. CT for those who can't attend in person.

It will tell the story of Dianna Boileau, a transgender woman from Fort Frances who was the first Canadian to receive gender affirming surgeries in 1969 and in April 1970 and her doctor Harold Challis, a physician based in Fort Frances who provided counsel to Dianna and her family when she was young and supported her transition.

Douglas Judson is with Borderland Pride, and said Boileau's story is one of trans rights and recognition, and how healthcare in Ontario has developed.

Judson said despite being from Fort Frances, he didn't know anything about their stories and learned about them when he was in law school reading a profile in the Toronto Star.

"A large portion of it was about Dianna's youth and encountering Dr. Challis in Fort Frances. And this would have been back in the 1950s. So if Fort Frances is a rural northern community now, it was a very honky-tonk paper mill and logging community back then," said Judson.

"And so just a really remarkable story about someone who rose to media prominence as a result of their journey, but also who was able to, I think, self actualize and and develop their identity in a way that would have been even more difficult then than it might be today."

After learning Dianna's story, a podcast was created by Borderland Pride called Behold Dianna, which was based off her book 'Behold, I am a Woman'

Dianna: Canada's first sex change patient in 1972. CBC host Margo Lane interviews the first woman in Canada to have made a surgical transition from male to female in 1972. Aired June 29, 1972 on the CBC program All About Women.

Samson Busch is a transgender man living in Thunder Bay and has lived in Fort Frances. He learned about Dianna's story when he was approached to help with the podcast series, and will be helping with the plaque unveiling.

"They wanted to have input from the community, the LGBTQ community in Fort Frances, to sort of talk about her story because she grew up in that region and they're interested in hearing sort of the perspectives and the modern experiences from that community," said Busch.

Busch said it was very cool to learn about Dianna's story because not a lot of people know about Fort Frances, and to have that person be a trans woman coming from a small region and receiving publicity "was really nice to hear."

He said it's also meaningful for people to know that transgender people have always been around.

"She existed in a time where she likely didn't have an LGBT community and she also probably didn't know a lot of other trans people," said Busch.

"I think it's a really good example for people today. Not only that LGBT and trans people existed in the past, we're talking about the 60s and 70s, but also serves as representation for people today that they're not alone in that, [transgender people] always existed."

A man before his time

Dr. Harold Challis was a British physician based in Fort Frances and had five children – including Deborah Challis, the eldest, and Stephen Challis, the youngest.

He was a man that was highly respected in the community, very involved with education, had many friends and was very highly regarded by his colleagues.

Deborah said when she was younger, she remembers her friends used to enjoy visiting their house and would often tell her they hoped her dad would be there because it was 'so much fun' talking with him.

"It was because he could relate to people of all ages, and he was never he never shied away from whatever topic he wanted to put out for discussion," said Deborah Challis.

Dr. Harold Challis and his family are shown in this 1961 family photo. His children were unaware of his role in Dianna Boileau's life until recently. (Submitted by Douglas Judson )

Both Stephen and Deborah didn't hear about their fathers involvement with Boileaus transition until her book came out, which was after Dr. Challis had died.

"So actually she kind of opened up the topic and the connection. 'Oh, he was her doctor. We didn't know that.' So then we started looking into things,"Stephen Challis said..

"And of course, once we learned about it, we kept saying to ourselves, 'Why didn't dad tell us?'" said Deborah Challis.

Stephen said in the late 1940s, surgery for transgender transition began at the University of London where his father was finishing his studies as a general surgeon.

And based on some of their father's documents, they believe he made a connection with a doctor who happened to be exploring it in the medical world.

"When he ended up in little old Fort Frances, he happened to have recently studied with the leading experts on that topic. In other words, pure luck," said Stephen.

Deborah said she suspects because her father had that knowledge from his studies, it was something that was really helpful for Dianna's parents.

"He could talk about the fact that this was going on and this is what, surgeons in England were doing, [that] must have been a little bit reassuring to them," said Deborah.

Capturing this moment in history

Dianna Boileu and Dr. Harold Challis' plaque comes from the Ontario Heritage Trust Provincial plaque program, which commemorates significant people, places and events in Ontario history, and relies on proposals from communities to help identify stories to share.

Erin Semande, the manager of Public Education and Community Development at Ontario Heritage Trust and said when they received the request from Borderland Pride, she and the staff were excited.

"We were all really excited to see a story like this cross our desk. It was definitely the first request we received to commemorate a part of transgender history in Ontario," said Semande.

"For the time that Dianna and her family went to Dr. Harold Challis, it was, you know, not common for a doctor to have an understanding of what it meant to be transgender during that time. So his coaching and his allyship were really an asset," said Semande.

The process to get Dianna Boileau and Dr. Harold Challis a plaque took a year, which required a historian or an expert to conduct background research and is "quite a rigorous process."

Semande says It was also important to commemorate this story because they have a social responsibility to tell the history of Ontario.

"Previously stories like Dianna's has not been included in the historical narrative, right? We didn't learn about people like Dianna in school. We didn't learn about people like Dianna even in university, right? So I think, you know, we do have a social responsibility to tell these stories."

Deborah Challis said she's very happy her father is being given recognition for his involvement, and Stephen said he is very proud but was also a bit nervous as he thinks the central person who had the real struggles was Dianna.

"But it's very good fortune, as it were, that she met my father. They seemed to be a good match. So the fact that he can contribute to and frankly that I can better understand way better now what happened in that time. It's a good thing."