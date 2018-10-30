Skip to Main Content
Missing 68-year-old woman found 'in good health,' Thunder Bay say police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the missing 68-year-old woman who was reportedly not seen by her family since Oct. 1, has been located.

Diane Sherband has been located

Thunder Bay police have found a missing 68-year-old woman, according to a written release on Tuesday.

Diane Sherband was reported missing on Saturday after her family was concerned for her welfare.

Police said in a written release on Tuesday that the 68-year-old woman "has been located and is in good health."

