Missing 68-year-old woman found 'in good health,' Thunder Bay say police
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the missing 68-year-old woman who was reportedly not seen by her family since Oct. 1, has been located.
Diane Sherband has been located
Diane Sherband was reported missing on Saturday after her family was concerned for her welfare.
Police said in a written release on Tuesday that the 68-year-old woman "has been located and is in good health."