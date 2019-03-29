Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School teacher recognized with Prime Minister's Award

A teacher at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School in Thunder Bay has been selected to receive a Prime Minister's Award for teaching excellence.

Greg Chomut, who teaches art, history and media at the First Nations school, was announced as a recipient of a regional certificate of achievement on Monday.

Chomut was one of the founders of Wake the Giant, which aimed to make Thunder Bay a more welcoming city to students from First Nations communities. The initiative also included last year's inaugural music festival, which included a performance by students with musicians.

In the online award listing, Chomut was recognized for organizing innovative classroom activities and extracurricular activities, as well as building bridges between students and the broader community.

In addition to Wake the Giant, Chomut runs an afterschool art program, helps students earn college credits and is involved in staging an annual school-wide reenactment of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.