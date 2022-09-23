DFC students finish their welcome to Thunder Bay with an Amazing Race

Students of Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school explored their surroundings and resources available in Thunder Bay, as they settled into their new home.

Dennis Franklin Comarty focuses on students from remote First Nation communities who travel to Thunder Bay to attend high shcool. During September, it hosts events that help their transition into a metropolitan area.

For some students, this experience is entirely foreign to them. Many come from small communities where this is their first time riding a bus, ordering a pizza, and living in a big city.

Teachers and Students take a well deserved break to eat some pizza. (Sara Kae/CBC)

The students of DFC gather at the Marina Park for their lunch break during their city wide, Amazing Race.

The individuals were split into groups with teacher supervision and given a list of locations such as Lakehead University, Confederation College, City Hall, NAN, Yes Employment, Superior North EMS, and Marina Park.

Matthew Tilbury, the transition coordinator at DFC, directs students to dig in to their pizza. (Sara Kae/CBC )

As a group, the students are required to navigate to those locations using the bus system where each location has been set up where they can meet people in the community and do a challenge or a game.

Eat Local Pizza sponsored the students lunch. (Sara Kae/CBC )

The students especially liked their sponsored meal from Eat Local Pizza as they took a break.

After speaking with a few students, they said that they really enjoyed the challenges and games at the locations they stopped at. Debra Thomas from Fort Severn went as far to say that she appreciated the stop at YES Employment,

"They offered job employment which will be helpful in the future." Thomas said.

After a busy few weeks, the students will settle into the school year.