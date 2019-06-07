'A sign of the times': Dew Drop Inn feeding record numbers

May was another record-breaking month - but not in a good sense - for a service that feeds the hungry in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Dew Drop Inn served 7,910 meals in May — up from just over seven-thousand at the same time last year.

"May has traditionally been our busiest month of the year," executive director Michael Quibell told CBC. "So this year was actually another record month, so the busiest we've been in our 38 years of operations."

Demand for the Drew Drop's services has been surging for a year now, Quibell said.

"Our new normal is about 264 meals a day, and a year ago or two years ago, that would be like a record day for us," he added.

He called the situation "a sign of the times."

"People are just struggling to put food on the table every day," he said. "It's not cheap to eat. It's not cheap to buy groceries. People on fixed incomes like seniors and stuff like that — by the time they pay their rent, their bills and stuff, there's not much money left over for food."

'We don't want to be that busy, but we are, and we're dealing with it'

Dew Drop Inn has had to redesign its dining room and upgrade its kitchen equipment to keep up with the demand, Quibell said.

A new convection oven allows volunteers to cook meals faster, and a new walk-in cooler makes it easier to thaw large amounts of food, he added.

The previous cooler was installed 10 years ago.

"Ten years ago, it was like, 'How will we ever fill it?' And 10 years later, it's like, 'Where are we going to put everything?'" he said, laughing.

The next step, Quibell said, is to upgrade the ventilation system in the Dew Drop's kitchen, as the need to cook more food is causing it to heat up to uncomfortable temperatures.

The organization is currently reaching out to community groups and applying for grants in an effort to raise approximately $8,000 to cover the costs.

The increasing demand over the past year has been a challenge, Quibell said, and it's caused staff and volunteers to question how they will manage as demand continues to rise — something he considers inevitable until people have better supports for their basic needs such as food, housing and transportation.

But so far, he said, they are rising to the meet the challenge.

"We're very busy, unfortunately," he said. "We don't want to be that busy, but we are, and we're dealing with it."

"We're very appreciative of the support of the community and our volunteers, and we could not do what we do without them," he continued. "We thank everyone for supporting us."