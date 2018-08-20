Thunder Bay's Dew Drop Inn serves record number of meals

If recent numbers are any indication, there are a lot of hungry people in Thunder Bay. The Dew Drop Inn, a community soup kitchen run by volunteers, served a record number of people in July. And August looks even busier. 7:12

The Dew Drop Inn in Thunder Bay, Ont., is seeing record-breaking levels of demand this summer.

The inn, located on Red River Road in Thunder Bay's north core, served more than 7,100 meals in July. It was the first time more than 7,000 meals had been served in a month over the course of the Dew Drop Inn's 18-year history, supervisor Michael Quibell said.

"This year ... we've done 3,400 more meals from January to July than we did in the same period for 2017," he said. "Things are definitely busier for us."

Quibell said it's an indication that many people in Thunder Bay struggle to make ends meet.

Organization, efficiency key

"Pay your bills, you pay your rent, you pay your taxes, and there's just not a lot of money left for food," he said. "It's definitely city-wide. It's not just us. It's pretty much everyone that's noticing an increase in the use of their services."

Quibell said the Dew Drop Inn is equipped to handle the numbers — a team of volunteers prepares and serves one meal a day, and the dining room can seat 100 people — but efficiency is key.

"We just have to be more organized," he said. "We had to rearrange our dining room to accommodate the increasing numbers, make the flow better."

"It's just planning the meal a bit better, making extra food," Quibell said. "We need to be more organized, and just aware of the numbers that we're serving."

Anyone wanting to make a donation or volunteer can find more information on the Dew Drop Inn website.