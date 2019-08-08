Officials with the Thunder Bay Police Services Board says they are "eager" to work with the new deputy police chief after appointing Ryan Hughes to the position on Wednesday.

"I am confident that his experience and professionalism will be essential as the board moves forward with the recommendations from Senator Murray Sinclair's report aimed at eliminating systemic racism," board chair Celina Reitberger stated in a written release.

Hughes has been policing since 1998 and has "managed,directed and evaluated the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Units" during his most recent position as detective inspector.

"It's an honour to be the new deputy chief of police," Hughes said. "There is a lot of positive work happening in the community and I look forward to working with Chief Hauth to continue that work to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in Thunder Bay."

He is expected to be sworn in on Thursday at the Thunder Bay Courthouse at 2 p.m.