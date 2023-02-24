Thunder Bay police deputy chief returning to job after allegations found to be 'unsubstantiated'

The Thunder Bay Police Service's deputy chief is returning to the job after an external investigation found most of the allegations against him — relating to what the city's police board said were "internal service matters" — are "unsubstantiated."

Ryan Hughes will return to active service on Feb. 27, the Thunder Bay Police Services Board said Friday.

The investigation into the allegations against Hughes was conducted by the Toronto Police Service. In its release, the board said all but two of the allegations were found to be "unsubstantiated."

The two substantiated allegations "relate to breaches of the requirement for confidentiality arising from the improper disclosure of police information to TBPS Senior Officers and an external peer Deputy Chief of Police," the board stated.

The board said an informal resolution had been reached over the two substantiated allegations, but no further details were provided.

Hughes has been suspended since January 2022.

The board stated in its release that it will not be making any further comment on the matter.